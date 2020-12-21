2 teens arrested in connection with robbery in Titusville, police say

Two teenage boys were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Titusville on Saturday, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The boys allegedly robbed a clerk at the Sunny Discount Food and Beverage Store, located at 68 North Carpenter Road, and then left the store with stolen cash and fled in a stolen car, police said.

One of the boys was taken into custody at his residence on Sunday, while the other was arrested while tampering with evidence near his residence, police said.

Both boys have been charged with robbery with a firearm, police said.