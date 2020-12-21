Person shot in the chest outside Orlando Waffle House, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot in the chest during a dispute outside of a Waffle House in Orlando Monday, according to police.
The person, who has not been identified, was shot during an altercation in the parking lot at 5350 South Kirkman Road, OPD Lt. Wesley Whited said.
It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested or how many people were involved.
The victim’s condition is unknown but his injury is believed to be life-threatening.
Orlando police are still on scene investigating the incident.
The Waffle House was closed as of 6 a.m. due to the investigation.
