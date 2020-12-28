Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/28/20

MONDAY
Toasted Almond & Vanilla Arancini
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream
- 2 Tbsp. chopped toasted almonds
- 2 Tbsp. chopped toasted hazelnuts
- 1 Tbsp. crushed toasted amaretti cookies
Instructions
- Place 2 (1/4 cup) scoops of Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream on a baking sheet and freeze for 10 minutes.\
- Combine almonds, hazelnuts and cookie crumbs in small bowl. Coat the frozen scoops of Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream in the nut mixture and freeze 5 minutes before serving. (Can be made and stored in advance.)
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups apple juice
- 3 cups cranberry juice (not cocktail!)
- 1 small can of pineapple juice (6 oz)
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 10 whole cloves
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 packets of Sweet N’ Low (or substitute 3 teaspoons of sugar)
- 1 orange sliced
- Cranberries for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let the cider simmer on the stove for an hour.
- Strain the cider through a fine sieve and discard the whole bits.
- Serve hot and garnish with additional orange slices and whole cranberries.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 large eggplant large diced (remove skin if desired)
- 2 zucchini large diced
- 2 large squash large diced
- 2 bell peppers seeded and diced large
- 6 cloves fresh garlic minced
- 12 mushrooms rinsed and quartered
- 1 large yellow onion diced
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley hand torn
- 2 teaspoons fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- canola or olive oil for cooking
- sea salt to taste
- fresh ground pepper to taste
Instructions
- Pre heat a large-sized sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the hot pan. Add half of the onion to the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add half of the garlic and all the bell peppers to the onion mixture in the pan. Continue to cook the vegetables in the pan and add all of the yellow squash and zucchini to the pan.
- Lightly season the cooking vegetables with salt and pepper. Let the vegetables cook until the squash is just crisp-tender (about two minutes). Remove the vegetables from the pan into a large serving bowl. Place the sauté pan back over the heat and use a spatula to remove any debris.
- Once the pan is hot again, add 1 tablespoon oil and the other half of the diced onion. Let the onions cook for 2 minutes and then add the garlic, mushrooms and eggplant. Lightly season the cooking vegetables with salt and pepper. Let the vegetables cook until the eggplant is just tender (about 2 minutes).
- Remove the vegetables from the pan and place them into the bowl with the other vegetables. Add the fresh herbs to the bowl of vegetables and stir to combine. Serve warm.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
For the Cookie:
- 1 cup butter softened
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 1/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios
For the Cannoli Filling:
- 3/4 cup whole milk ricotta cheese
- 8 oz. mascarpone cheese
- 1/3 - 1/2 cup powdered sugar you decide on sweetness
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
For the Melted Chocolate Drizzle:
- 4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate
- 1 tsp shortening
Instructions
Cannoli Filling:
- Mix ingredients together. Fill a ziplock bag with filling and snip off a corner. Chill until ready to use.
Cookie:
- Beat butter at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add sugars, beating well until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla, and lemon juice and beat until well combined. Add flour, baking powder, and cinnamon to butter mixture and beat at medium speed until just combined. Fold in pistachios with a spatula.
- Shape dough into 2 - 6 inch logs. Wrap with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 30 mins – 1 hour.
- Slice frozen dough into 1/8 inch thick rounds. Place rounds on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet.
- Bake at 350* for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned at edges. Cool one minute on pan, then transfer to cooling rack to cool completely.
- Assemble sandwiches with cannoli filling.
Chocolate Drizzle:
- Melt chocolate and shortening together in microwave-safe bowl for 30 seconds at 50% power. Continue heating in 30 second intervals until chips and shortening are warm enough to stir smoothly. Chips will hold shape until stirred.
- Fill ziplock bag with melted chocolate and snip a tiny corner off. Drizzle tops of cookies with melted chocolate. Cool in refrigerator until chocolate has hardened, about 15 mins.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 lb Turkey Sausage crumbled and sautéed (shortcut, buy pre-cooked sausage)
- 4 slices bread toasted and cubed
- 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 5 eggs
- 1/2 tsp dry mustard
- 2 cups milk
- 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
- Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray.
- Combine cooked sausage and bread together and put it into a casserole dish. Sprinkle cheese over the top.
- In a separate bowl combine the eggs, dry mustard, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over mixture in oval dish.
- Cover with foil and put in the fridge overnight.
- Bake the next morning at 325 degrees without foil for one hour.