Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/28/20

MONDAY

Toasted Almond & Vanilla Arancini

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine almonds, hazelnuts and cookie crumbs in small bowl. Coat the frozen scoops of Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream in the nut mixture and freeze 5 minutes before serving. (Can be made and stored in advance.)

TUESDAY

Hot Cranberry Apple Cider

Ingredients

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let the cider simmer on the stove for an hour.

WEDNESDAY

Pan Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients

Instructions

Pre heat a large-sized sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the hot pan. Add half of the onion to the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add half of the garlic and all the bell peppers to the onion mixture in the pan. Continue to cook the vegetables in the pan and add all of the yellow squash and zucchini to the pan.

Lightly season the cooking vegetables with salt and pepper. Let the vegetables cook until the squash is just crisp-tender (about two minutes). Remove the vegetables from the pan into a large serving bowl. Place the sauté pan back over the heat and use a spatula to remove any debris.

Once the pan is hot again, add 1 tablespoon oil and the other half of the diced onion. Let the onions cook for 2 minutes and then add the garlic, mushrooms and eggplant. Lightly season the cooking vegetables with salt and pepper. Let the vegetables cook until the eggplant is just tender (about 2 minutes).