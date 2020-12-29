Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

Receiver DJ Chark celebrates a touchdown during Thursday's game over the Titans. (George Varkanis, News4Jax)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in the regular season finale.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Indianapolis is a 14-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 50.

The Jaguars are 1-14, this is the worst record in the NFL.

Jacksonville has already clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team will most likely use the pick to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Colts are 10-5 and the team still has a chance to make the playoffs.

This is how Indianapolis makes the postseason:

The Colts win the AFC South and make the playoffs with a win against the Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans lose or tie against the Houston Texans

The Colts win the AFC South and make the playoffs with a tie against the Jaguars and the Titans lose to the Texans

The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a win against the Jaguars and a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a win against the Jaguars and a Pittsburgh Steelers win or tie against the Cleveland Browns

The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a win against the Jaguars and a Miami Dolphins loss against the Buffalo Bills

The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a tie against the Jaguars and a Ravens loss or Browns loss or Dolphins loss

Jacksonville offensive leaders:

Gardner Minshew has thrown for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions (Mike Glennon started last week)

James Robinson has rushed for 1,070 yards and 7 touchdowns

DJ Chark Jr. has caught 53 passes for 706 yards and 5 touchdowns

Indianapolis offensive leaders: