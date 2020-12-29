Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

INDIANAPOLIS – The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in the regular season finale.
What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV
How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Indianapolis is a 14-point Las Vegas favorite.
What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 50.
The Jaguars are 1-14, this is the worst record in the NFL.
Jacksonville has already clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The team will most likely use the pick to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Colts are 10-5 and the team still has a chance to make the playoffs.
This is how Indianapolis makes the postseason:
- The Colts win the AFC South and make the playoffs with a win against the Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans lose or tie against the Houston Texans
- The Colts win the AFC South and make the playoffs with a tie against the Jaguars and the Titans lose to the Texans
- The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a win against the Jaguars and a Baltimore Ravens loss or tie against the Cincinnati Bengals
- The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a win against the Jaguars and a Pittsburgh Steelers win or tie against the Cleveland Browns
- The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a win against the Jaguars and a Miami Dolphins loss against the Buffalo Bills
- The Colts clinch a wildcard spot with a tie against the Jaguars and a Ravens loss or Browns loss or Dolphins loss
Jacksonville offensive leaders:
- Gardner Minshew has thrown for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions (Mike Glennon started last week)
- James Robinson has rushed for 1,070 yards and 7 touchdowns
- DJ Chark Jr. has caught 53 passes for 706 yards and 5 touchdowns
Indianapolis offensive leaders:
- Phillip Rivers has thrown for 4,005 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions
- Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 916 yards and 9 touchdowns
- T.Y. Hilton has caught 53 passes for 735 yards and 4 touchdowns