Woman accused of DUI in middle school drop-off line in Marion County

A mom was arrested for DUI at the drop-off line at Liberty Middle School in Ocala around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

OCALA, Fla. – A Marion County woman was arrested for DUI at the drop-off line at Liberty Middle School in Ocala around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Erin Rodriguez, 39, is facing charges of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

Deputies said witnesses reported Rodriguez struggling to stay in the car line and running over several parking cones.

[TRENDING: Police officer dies in Capitol clash | Fla. man arrested, firefighter investigated in Capitol riot | COVID-19 variant spreading in Fla.]

Marion County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage of the incident, video can be viewed below

LIBERTY MIDDLE SCHOOL DUI ARREST On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Erin Rodriguez (DOB: 09/08/1981) was arrested for Driving Under the Influence with a Minor in the Vehicle at Liberty Middle School. School Resource Officer (SRO) Shelby Roberts was notified of a woman who was having issues driving in the parent drop off line. Several witnesses advised they observed Rodriguez struggling to stay in the car line, running over several parking lot cones, and appeared to be falling asleep behind the wheel while in the drop off line at the school. SRO Roberts approached Rodriguez in an attempt to find out what was going on. When asked for her driver's license, she was too intoxicated to provided her driver’s license and instead provided a random card to SRO Roberts. Rodriguez advised she was just upset and had not been drinking, but the smell of alcohol on her breath and failure to speak without slurring told another story. Rodriguez denied all of the driving mistakes she made, however the parking cone she said she “did not” hit was lodged under her vehicle. Thankfully it was just a cone and not a child. Rodriguez became verbally aggressive when SRO Roberts called for assistance with her DUI investigation and claimed lies were being told about her. After further aggression and refusal to remain calm, SRO Roberts detained Rodriguez in handcuffs until Deputy Hunter Osborne arrived. Rodriguez could have hurt or killed any number of students and/or staff when she made the decision to drive drunk to the school. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 8, 2021

Witnesses said she appeared to be falling asleep behind the wheel while in line.

Deputies said when a school resource officer asked Rodriguez for her driver’s license she was too intoxicated to provide it and gave the investigator a random card.

The suspect said she was just upset and had not been drinking.

The school resource officers said she could smell alcohol on Rodriguez’s breath.

The driving cone was also lodged under the vehicle Rodriguez was driving.

She was placed under arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.