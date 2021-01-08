World’s largest car auction returns to Kissimmee with new safety measures

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – It’s known as the world’s largest collector car auction. Mecum Auctions is back at Osceola Heritage Park for the 16th year in a row, but things are looking different this year.

“As people come to the auction, I hope they fully expect that things are not gonna be the same as they’ve seen before,” Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions said. “We’re still very cognizant of the idea that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

As the world continues to deal with a pandemic -- large events have had to come up with new ways to operate while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19.

Only a few more hours until the countdown clock hits zero...



The auction is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET and you can watch it all #LIVE!



Here's the link to all the details: https://t.co/1mdym8KBp2#MecumKissimmee #Mecum #MecumAuctions #WhereTheCarsAre pic.twitter.com/dvUtJ6S7ox — Mecum Auctions (@mecum) January 7, 2021

“We just ask that everybody adhere to those safety standards that we’ve set up. It’s for the protection of the attendees, it’s for the protection of our employees,” Magers said.

The 10-day event is following all CDC safety protocols and hopes attendees take that into account when visiting.

“If we wanna keep having these events and people wanna keep coming to these events, we have to adhere to those safety protocols in order to do so,” he said. “Today we operate on a 12-page safety protocol document. It includes everything from taking temperatures and hand sanitizers and face masks to a complete redesign of what our auction arena looks like.”

[TRENDING: Police officer dies in Capitol clash | Fla. man arrested, firefighter investigated in Capitol riot | COVID-19 variant spreading in Fla.]

The redesign of the auction arena that Magers refers to is limiting the capacity of people inside. During the bidding, only two bidders can sit per table, and only their guests are allowed inside the auction arena.if you’re not a bidder but plan to visit as a spectator, you’ll still be able to enjoy the experience of a live auction but from a large screen placed outside.

“We’re not allowed to let general spectators into the auction arena so they can come to the grounds they can wander outside and look at the cars,” he said.

The auction has cars of all makes and models--from several Shelby sports cars, the last model of a 2020 Corvette to a collection of Ferraris; some vehicles start at a price of 5 thousand dollars while others can be sold in the multimillion-dollar price range.

Organizers expect 80 percent of the 3 thousand cars brought in this year, will be sold.

The Mecum car auction show ends next Saturday, January 16th.