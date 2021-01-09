Deputies respond to fatal shooting in Ormond Beach

Volusia County deputies responded to a fatal shooting in Ormond Beach on Friday.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Volusia County deputies responded to a fatal shooting in Ormond Beach on Friday.

VCSO the fatal shooting happened at the 1100 block of Avenue I around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies said a man shot his roommate.

[TRENDING: Police officer dies in Capitol clash | Fla. man arrested, firefighter investigated in Capitol riot | COVID-19 variant spreading in Fla.]

There is no word on what led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.