Kissimmee fire crew rescues dog stuck in wall

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Crews with the Kissimmee Fire Department rescued a dog stuck in a wall.

The fire department said the dog stuck his snout in a dryer vent hole and got stuck.

Great job by C-14 on this dog rescue! Enjoy this video of the moment of freedom! Posted by City of Kissimmee Fire Department on Friday, January 8, 2021

C-shift Station 14 responded for an animal rescue! Crews arrived to find a dog that had stuck his snout in a dryer vent... Posted by City of Kissimmee Fire Department on Friday, January 8, 2021

KFD crews were able to chisel away at a block in the wall and the dog was able to get free.

The fire department posted a video on social media of the dog running to different firefighters once it was free.