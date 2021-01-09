‘This means a lot’: Hundreds of Central Florida families receive free meals in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of families waited hours to receive free meals Saturday morning as part of a free food distribution event hosted by Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington.

The event was held at St. Rose of Lima church in Kissimmee.

“It’s almost shocking to see how quickly 600 families come to get the food they need to survive,” Arrington said.

Arrington partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed 600 families.

One by one the cars pulled up and volunteers filled their trunks with meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, and dry goods.

Arrington said the massive turnout is a sign that shows how almost a year into the pandemic the need is still there.

“There’s still lot of people who may be at work but aren’t working 40 hours or who may not be at work at all,” he said.

Arrington said the county set aside some of its 2020 federal CARES Act funds to cover the costs of the free food.

Families said they are grateful for the generosity.

“We’re very happy to have this. this means a lot,” one woman said.

He adds he’s hopeful an end to the pandemic is within reach now that the state is rolling out vaccines. But he also said he’s realistic and knows it’s a slow process.

In the meantime, he said the county will continue doing its part to help families in need.

“We want to make sure we do our part to keep our community afloat, whether it’s with food assistance, whether it’s with rental assistance or those other imperative needs to keep people sheltered or fed. We’re doing our part to make sure that happens,” Arrington said.