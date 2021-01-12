Lake County to offer appointment-based COVID-19 vaccinations

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Tuesday, Lake County will now offer shots of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine via appointment.

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County has a limited number of vaccines to be distributed to Florida’s priority groups including long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older and health care workers with direct patient contact.

People can make appointments at https://scheduling.lakecountyfl.gov. Registration opened at 2 p.m. and the appointments were filled within minutes.

“We have been listening to concerns from our community and wanted to expedite appointment-based immunization for our residents and vulnerable seniors,” Lake County Board Commission Chairman Sean Parks said in a news release.

The Florida Department of Health will also continue first come, first serve vaccinations. People can find more information at lake.floridahealth.gov.