Volusia County Schools considers creating police force

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School Board on Tuesday is expected to discuss whether to create the district’s very own police force.

Currently, the school district has 22 sworn officers on campuses and 80 school guardians.

Under the proposal, some of the guardians would become sworn officers and members of the district’s own police force.

Supporters say the move would help improve security at schools throughout the district and ease the burden placed on other law enforcement agencies.

Tuesday’s meeting is set for 3:30 p.m.