Sportmix pet food recall expanded after additional deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – A nationwide recall involving Sportmix pet food has been expanded following reports of additional deaths.

The Food and Drug Administration says 70 dogs have now died of possible poisoning linked to Sportmix pet food.

Officials say another 80 pets have been sickened.

Midwestern Pet Foods originally recalled certain varieties of Sportmix dog and cat food last month after the food was found to have high levels of aflatoxin.

This is a toxin produced by mold that can cause illness and death in pets, according to the FDA.

Symptoms include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and or diarrhea.

The recall now includes additional products that contain corn and were made in the company’s Oklahoma plant.

Officials say all of the recalled products have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2020 and have “05″ in the date or lot code.