Marvel movie star, former WWE champ offers $20k to find whoever scratched ‘Trump’ on manatee

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Former WWE champion and star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” Dave Bautista is offering a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person responsible for scratching “Trump” onto the skin of a manatee in the Homosassa River in Citrus County.

Bautista is not the only one offering a reward.

The Center for Biological Diversity is already offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Save the Manatee Club aquatic biologist Patrick Rose said whoever is responsible is probably familiar with manatees.

The biologist said there is a good chance the person responsible used their hand to scrape plants that grow on manatees.

“The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee...reported to federal authorities over the weekend discovered w/ words "Trump" scraped in its back ...discovered in Blue Hole on the Homosassa River” (via @CitrusChronicle )

-

Insurrectioning wildlife? pic.twitter.com/PvzI3pZ5Xn — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) January 11, 2021

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the manatee does not appear to be seriously injured.