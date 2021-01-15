56ºF

Local News

Marvel movie star, former WWE champ offers $20k to find whoever scratched ‘Trump’ on manatee

Biologists said whoever is responsible is probably familiar with manatees

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Florida
FILE -In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at the Regal LA Live on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of actor Bautista. The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE -In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at the Regal LA Live on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of actor Bautista. The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (2019 Invision)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Former WWE champion and star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” Dave Bautista is offering a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest of the person responsible for scratching “Trump” onto the skin of a manatee in the Homosassa River in Citrus County.

Bautista is not the only one offering a reward.

The Center for Biological Diversity is already offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | New $1,400 stimulus checks? | Fla. begins COVID vaccine appointment system]

Save the Manatee Club aquatic biologist Patrick Rose said whoever is responsible is probably familiar with manatees.

The biologist said there is a good chance the person responsible used their hand to scrape plants that grow on manatees.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the manatee does not appear to be seriously injured.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: