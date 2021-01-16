Loews Hotels cancels event hosted by Sen. Josh Hawley at Universal Orlando’s Portofino Bay hotel

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At least four additional companies that have donated to Hawley have announced they are suspending campaign contributions. The announcements by Cerner Corp. in Kansas City, Ameren Corp. and Edward Jones in St. Louis and the Chicago law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner adds to a growing list of donors who have cut ties to the Missouri Republican senator since the attack on the Capitol last week. (Senate Television via AP File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – After the violent uproar at the Capitol on Jan. 6., fallout has plagued GOP senators, one in particular is Missouri’s Sen. Josh Hawley.

Hawley has lost a book deal with publishers Simon & Schuster and some of Missouri’s newspapers called on him to resign immediately. Now almost two weeks since the riots, one hotel at Universal Orlando has decided to cancel one of his planned fundraisers.

Loews released a statement Saturday saying:

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” Loews said in a statement on Twitter. “In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”

The event was scheduled to happen at the Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando from Feb. 12-15.

“If these corporations don’t want conservatives to speak, they should just be honest about it. But to equate leading a debate on the floor of the Senate with inciting violence is a lie, and it’s dangerous,” Hawley said in a released statement. “I will not be deterred from representing my constituents and I will not bow to left wing corporate pressure.”

The event invitation said:

“Please join U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley for a fun-filled-family-friendly Orlando weekend event.”

According to the invitation, costs of the event included $5,000 in contributions for a family, $3,000 for a couple and $1,000 for an individual.

Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder posted the image to Twitter on Saturday.

Hey @Loews_Hotels. Why are you hosting weekend event for traitor @HawleyMO next month in Orlando, Florida pic.twitter.com/rt5un3vaQc — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 15, 2021

State Rep. Anna Eskamani retweeted Uhlfelder and included a question for the hotel.

Is @Loews_Hotels / @UniversalORL going to cancel this fundraiser being hosted by seditionist @HawleyMO in Orlando or are they going to just be chill with a treasonous politician who would rather see Democracy burn for his own political gain? https://t.co/5UZDlcLwwr — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) January 16, 2021

Before the Capitol riots, Hawley was shown in a photo raising his fist in solidarity with pro-Trump protesters on Capitol Hill. Some U.S. senators have called for Hawley’s expulsion from the Senate.

Hawley does not face reelection until 2024.