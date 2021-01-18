Here’s how to fix an error on your driving record in Florida

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

One viewer asked, “How do I go about fixing an error on my Florida driver’s license record?”

I find that a common misconception is that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is the exact same agency as the Florida Highway Patrol.

Although they work closely together, they are two different components when it comes to our highway safety.

The Florida Highway Patrol operates as a law enforcement agency on our roadways.

FLHSMV is more like your DMV office, doing administrative work. FLHSMV is the agency you would reach out to if you found an error on your driving record and would need a correction.

They have a customer service line dedicated to this and you can reach them at 850-617-2000.

