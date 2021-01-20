$500 worth of meat, steaks stolen from food pantry at DeLand church

Five-hundred dollars worth of food was stolen from the DeLand Open Bible Church Ministry Center, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

DeLAND, Fla. – Meat and steaks valued at $500 were stolen from the food pantry at DeLand Open Bible Church Ministry Center, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said someone broke into the church’s food pantry on Spring Garden Avenue last week.

Deputies said the burglar or burglars went through the pantry and tossed food on the floor and stole steaks and other various meats from the refrigerators. The culprit also took bites out of food and left the scraps in a refrigerator, records show.

Pastor Thomas Avinger said if anyone is ever hungry, they don’t have to break in, all they have to do is ask.

Investigators said volunteers purchase 15,000 pounds of food from the Second Harvest Food Bank and distribute it to more than 1,000 people each month at the church.

The church said the event is usually held from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month, the next event is on Jan. 30.

Deputies said anyone interested in donating to the church or the Second Harvest Food Bank can call the church at 386-736-7100 or the food bank at 407-295-1066.