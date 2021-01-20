Here’s a look back at inaugural addresses of past presidents

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo a seal is displayed as President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. When Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday, he will begin to reshape the office of the presidency itself as he sets out to lead a bitterly divided nation grappling with a devastating pandemic and an insurrection meant to stop his ascension to power. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

WASHINGTON – The first act of every president after taking the oath of office is to deliver a speech to the nation they now lead.

It is something that, as of Wednesday, only 46 men will have had the opportunity to do. The speeches, generally, allow the incoming president to lay out their vision for America and their administration.

The event is largely ceremonial but bears the weight of its historical significance as the first act of a new president, a position often referred to as the most powerful in the world.

As President Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, let’s look back at the words offered by some of his predecessors as they assumed command of our nation.

President Donald Trump

45th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 2017.

President Barack Obama

44th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 2009

President George W. Bush

43rd President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 2001

President Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1993

President George H.W. Bush

41st President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1989

President Ronald Reagan

40th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1981

President Jimmy Carter

39th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1977