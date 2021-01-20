Here’s a look back at inaugural addresses of past presidents

WASHINGTON – The first act of every president after taking the oath of office is to deliver a speech to the nation they now lead.
It is something that, as of Wednesday, only 46 men will have had the opportunity to do. The speeches, generally, allow the incoming president to lay out their vision for America and their administration.
The event is largely ceremonial but bears the weight of its historical significance as the first act of a new president, a position often referred to as the most powerful in the world.
As President Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, let’s look back at the words offered by some of his predecessors as they assumed command of our nation.
President Donald Trump
45th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 2017.
President Barack Obama
44th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 2009
President George W. Bush
43rd President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 2001
President Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1993
President George H.W. Bush
41st President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1989
President Ronald Reagan
40th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1981
President Jimmy Carter
39th President of the United States, inaugurated Jan. 20, 1977