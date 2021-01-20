Ormond Beach fire captain accused of online solicitation of a minor

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A captain from the Ormond Beach Fire Department shared sexually explicit messages with an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents said William Scott Johnson, 58, sent messages to the undercover detective asking for photos of the girl in specific clothing, describing sexual activities and attempting to meet up in person.

Records show Johnson used the online profile name Nozzle3499, which he’s had since at least 2003, while he was communicating with the undercover detective.

Johnson, of DeLand, was arrested Wednesday on charges of online solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Officials from the city of Ormond Beach said Johnson has been placed on administrative leave without pay. He’s worked for the fire department since 1998.

“Public trust is our number one priority and we are devastated to find out that this promise to our community may have been broken. Any firefighter who goes against our mission to serve and protect the public does not represent the values of the Ormond Beach Fire Department,” Ormond Beach Fire Chief Richard Sievers said.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call FDLE at 813-758-6249.