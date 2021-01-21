Dramatic video shows Florida deputy getting hit by car

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman faces multiple charges after she slammed a stolen car into a Manatee County deputy, according to the sheriff.

Deputies arrested Katrina Vanfossen, 23, on Wednesday.

Investigators spotted a stolen, white Ford Taurus earlier in the day, but the car and the driver, Vanfossen, managed to get away from deputies after a crash, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s aviation unit managed to find the car again, parked near a car stereo business near South Bradenton and deputies moved in to make an arrest.

A deputy in an unmarked cruiser blocked the stolen car and Vanfossen put the vehicle into reverse, backing away from the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy then got out of her car and gave commands to Vanfossen, according to investigators, but the driver hit the gas, slamming into the deputy and her cruiser.

Records show Vanfossen then got out of the stolen car and was quickly arrested.

Katrina Vanfossen, 23 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

She now faces charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude, and second degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff said the deputy who was hit was taken to the hospital but she is expected to recover.