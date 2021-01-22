Carnival Cruise Line announces additional cancelations

Carnival Cruise Line on Friday announced more cancelations for the 2021 season.

Earlier this month the cruise line had said it would extend its pause in operations until March 31, 2021, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now the cancelations have been extended even further.

The cruise line made the announcement on Twitter and said that all U.S. departures through April 30 have been canceled. The cancelations also apply to cruises abroad.

European itineraries that were set to begin in May have also been canceled.

“In addition, we’ve moved the start date for Mardi Gras out of Port Canaveral to May 29, 2021,” the cruise line said.

Guests who booked one of the canceled vacations are being notified. The cruise line added that those who are not able to take their trip are receiving a generous future cruise credit with an onboard credit package.

Guests may also request a full refund.

“Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line said. “We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately we have determined it’s going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras’ departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend’s itineraries in Europe.”