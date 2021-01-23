FDLE issues missing child alert out of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 4-month-old-child.

Officials said Yisrael Toler is 15 pounds with black/brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 1400 Block of W 32nd Street in Jacksonville.

Authorities said Toler may be with Evelyne Franzua in a 2011, silver Nissan Altima with Florida tag number NNWZ24.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Toler you’re asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or 911.