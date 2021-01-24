History made! Buccaneers win at Green Bay, 31-26, will become first team to play Super Bowl at home stadium

Tom Brady #12 celebrates with Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Brate scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers. Photo by Stacy Revere

History was made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers became the first team in the Super Bowl era to advance to the Super Bowl

in the same year its stadium was the host site following a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Not even the cold weather of Green Bay or the top-seeded Packers could prevent the Buccaneers and Tom Brady from completing its quest to get to the Super Bowl that will be held at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

Tampa ended up winning three straight road games to earn the right to play for its second Super Bowl title in franchise history at home.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 21-10 lead at halftime after Brady hit wideout Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown pass with one second remaining in the first half.

Tampa Bay then took a 28-10 lead in the third quarter before the Packers responded with two straight touchdowns to make it 28-23 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers then went up 31-23 with 4:46 left in the game on a 46-yard field goal by Ryan Succop before the Packers closed within 31-26 with 2:09 left on a 26-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

Tampa Bay then ran out the clock on its next possession and the celebration started.