UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old Florida boy found safe

Police are looking for 2-year-old Alucard Simmons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 2-year-old Jacksonville boy has been found safe, according to officials.

Alucard Gabriel Simmons was located by an observant citizen, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: A search is underway Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old Florida boy, WJXT-TV reported.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Alucard Gabriel Simmons was reported missing from an apartment complex when a person who lives there arrived home and found the door of their apartment open and the child was not inside.

WJXT-TV reported that officers were at the apartments near I-295, searching cars coming and going from the complex.

Police are stopping cars as they come and go from the apartment complex. The helicopter is flying over the area looking for the 2 year old @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/OTBOqYVgmB — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 26, 2021

Alucard is believed to be wearing a white diaper. He weighs 35 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police did not say what time the child was first reported missing.