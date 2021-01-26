63ºF

Local News

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old Florida boy found safe

Tags: Florida, Crime, Missing, Alucard Simmons
Police are looking for 2-year-old Alucard Simmons
Police are looking for 2-year-old Alucard Simmons (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.UPDATE: A missing 2-year-old Jacksonville boy has been found safe, according to officials.

Alucard Gabriel Simmons was located by an observant citizen, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: A search is underway Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old Florida boy, WJXT-TV reported.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Alucard Gabriel Simmons was reported missing from an apartment complex when a person who lives there arrived home and found the door of their apartment open and the child was not inside.

WJXT-TV reported that officers were at the apartments near I-295, searching cars coming and going from the complex.

Alucard is believed to be wearing a white diaper. He weighs 35 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police did not say what time the child was first reported missing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.