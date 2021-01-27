Man shot and killed at Titusville apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at a Titusville apartment complex on Tuesday, according to the police department.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed at a Titusville apartment complex on Tuesday, according to the police department.

The Titusville Police department said the suspected gunman took his own life.

Police said around 5 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a shooting at the Forest Park Apartments on Rock Pit Road.

[TRENDING: Great white shark bites boat in Florida | Orange County deputy’s TikTok videos under investigation | Governor touts vaccine rollout]

Investigators said officers got to the scene and found a man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Officers said the preliminary investigators revealed the victim was shot by the gunman.

The gunman left the scene into a nearby apartment and would not exit the place, according to officers.

Police said officers established a perimeter around the apartment.

The gunman was barricaded inside, according to officers.

Investigators said a S.W.A.T. Team was deployed and they entered the apartment.

Authorities said the gunman was found dead in the apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.