A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting took place on Saturday outside of the Florida Mall, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was shot by someone in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to deputies.

There’s no information at this time on the condition of the victim or a potential suspect, according to deputies.

