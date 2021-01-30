One man dead following shooting at Orlando apartment complex, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One man is dead after a shooting near the 4900 block of Cason Cove.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:36 a.m. Saturday inside one of the apartments.

When officers arrived they found an adult man who was shot.

“The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by OFD,” officers said. “OPD’s Criminal Investigation Division has initiated the investigation.”

Investigators said that there is currently no suspect information and no other details regarding the homicide.

OPD is asking anyone with any information about this incident to come forward by dialing 911, or calling OPD’s non-emergency line 321-235-5300. Callers can also reach out to Crimeline by calling 1-800-423-TIPS.