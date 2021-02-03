Central Florida to see freeze warnings, frost

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s time to bring in the plants as most of Central Florida will be under a freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Several counties will be in the freeze warning:
- Volusia County
- Lake County
- Orange County
- Seminole County
- Lake County (southern part of the county)
- Brevard County (northern part of the county)
Central Floridians should expect sub-freezing temperatures.
Some cities will see a low of 31 degrees.
“That leaves us with a freeze warning now for everyone from Orlando to the north,” News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said.
News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said temperatures will fall from the 60s to the upper 40s by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Cokinos said some Central Floridians will wake up to frost on the ground on Thursday.
The National Weather Service advised any homeowners with in-ground sprinkler systems to drain them and cover above-ground pipes to make sure the equipment does not freeze.
Temperatures should hit the 60s on Thursday and the 70s on Friday.
There is a 30% chance of rain on Saturday and a 50% percent chance of rain on Sunday.