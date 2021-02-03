58ºF

Ad

Local News

Central Florida to see freeze warnings, frost

It’s time to bring in the plants

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s time to bring in the plants as most of Central Florida will be under a freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Several counties will be in the freeze warning:

  • Volusia County
  • Lake County
  • Orange County
  • Seminole County
  • Lake County (southern part of the county)
  • Brevard County (northern part of the county)
It’s time to bring in the plants as most of Central Florida will be under a Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
It’s time to bring in the plants as most of Central Florida will be under a Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday. (WKMG)

Central Floridians should expect sub-freezing temperatures.

Some cities will see a low of 31 degrees.

“That leaves us with a freeze warning now for everyone from Orlando to the north,” News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said temperatures will fall from the 60s to the upper 40s by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Cokinos said some Central Floridians will wake up to frost on the ground on Thursday.

The National Weather Service advised any homeowners with in-ground sprinkler systems to drain them and cover above-ground pipes to make sure the equipment does not freeze.

Temperatures should hit the 60s on Thursday and the 70s on Friday.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Saturday and a 50% percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: