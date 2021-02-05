Central Florida lawmakers react after Rep. Greene voted off committees

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was voted off the Education and Labor and Budget committees on Thursday.

The Associated Press reports the move to vote her off came after Democrats said she spread conspiracy theories.

She was removed from the committees she served on after a 230-199 vote.

Central Florida lawmakers voted along party line. Here are their reactions.

Rep. Daniel Webster

“Do I approve of the speech I hear – whether it is pro-socialist and anti-American values, or anti-Semitic language or ridiculous and false conspiracy theories? Absolutely not. My record is clear. Our discourse as a nation must be based on truth and facts. I believe everyone should be treated with kindness and respect. I do not engage in personal attacks. I don’t even run attack ads on my opponents during election season.

“Democrats are choosing to pursue a resolution to strip a Republican member of Congress of her committee memberships for comments made while she was a private citizen. Yet, they have categorically refused to hold accountable Democrat colleagues who are serving on committees, including as Chair of a Committee, despite having engaged in anti-Semitic speech or encouraging violence against other public officials. This double standard illustrates that House Resolution 72 is not about holding members of Congress accountable or to a higher standard, it is an act of partisan politics. At a time when emotions are already high, partisan actions like these throw more fuel on the fire and distract from tackling the issues of greatest concern to hardworking Americans.”

Rep. Darren Soto

“No member of Congress who urges violence against other members spreads antisemitism, & denies Parkland FL, Newtown & 9/11 attacks occurred, deserves a seat on the Education & Labor Committee, or any committee for that matter. For these reasons, I voted yes.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy

“Her actions are beyond the pale. An adult who harasses a young survivor of the Parkland school shooting and who believes Parkland and the Sandy Hook massacre was staged has zero business serving on the House Education Committee, so I supported this effort to remove her.”