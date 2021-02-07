Central Florida frontline couple receives free Super Bowl tickets

TAMPA, Fla. – As two of the 7,500 frontline workers the NFL is rewarding with free tickets to Super Bowl LV, Deb and Eric Robinson said they’re very excited.

Deb Robinson, a registered nurse, wore her custom Halifax Health football jersey before hitting the road to Tampa on Saturday.

Deb Robinson drove with her husband, Eric, a lieutenant with the Palm Coast Fire Department.

“We’re so grateful to the NFL for giving us this opportunity. It’s a dream come true for us,” Deb Robinson said.

The NFL requires that the frontline workers already received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The majority of the men and women are coming from hospitals and health care systems in Central Florida.

“We know this year’s been super taxing on all health care workers and first responders, and we know everyone is more than well-deserving to be going as well,” Eric Robinson said.

The Robinsons are huge football fans. They’re Jaguars season ticket holders.

Ad

So when it comes down to picking a rooting interest in this game, Bucs or Chiefs, it looks to be a house divided.

“We’re looking to have a good time, and we’re rooting for the Chiefs,” Eric Robinson said.

“No, we’re rooting for the Bucs,” Deb Robinson responded.