Eustis police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

The Eustis Police Department is seeking a 21-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday.

Police are searching for Shamierra Tashawn James, who was last seen at 4 a.m. Saturday sneaking out of her bedroom window in the group home in the 2000 block of Meadowside Drive, police said.

James has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and is on medication, police said.

James is 5-feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, police said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact 352-357-4121.