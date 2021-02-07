New Smyrna Speedway employee dies after reported fight following race

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Russell Crews was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. on Sunday at the AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – An employee at the New Smyrna Speedway died at AdventHealth from a medical episode after a reported fight between two race teams at the track, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said investigators responded to the New Smyrna Speedway around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday after a call of a large altercation between two race teams.

The altercation involved more than a dozen people, according to deputies.

Tech official Rusty Crews died overnight in New Smyrna Beach according an official track source. He had attempted to break up a second post-race fight between two Sportsman division teams after racing concluded prior to his death, according to multiple sources. Details, story TK. — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) February 7, 2021

Racing reporter Matt Weaver said Crews died after he attempted to break up a second fight between two teams.

Witnesses at the scene said Crews went to disperse the crowd and he became involved in the altercation.

Deputies said after the crowds separated Crews sat down and started to have a medical episode.

Investigators said a witness started to perform CPR on Crews before first responders arrived.

Last night we lost our long time friend, Rusty Crews. While numerous sources have addressed the events and details... Posted by New Smyrna Speedway on Sunday, February 7, 2021

Crews was rushed to AdventHealth.

He died around 2 a.m. at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence at this time with a direct link between Crews’ death and any specific action from the altercation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Crews.

No other injures were reported in the altercation.

“Rusty was a true friend, always looked out for others at the racetrack, and loved racing. I can’t describe how terrible this loss is,” Speedway owner Robert Hart said.

Officials with the track said they will continue to work with the sheriff’s office.