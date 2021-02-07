69ºF

Ad

Local News

Woman dead, man critically injured in Volusia County crash involving motorcycle, troopers say

Crash occurred Saturday near Volco Road, 35th Street

Tags: Volusia County, Crash
photo

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near Volco Road and 35th Street at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the motorcycle was heading west on Volvo Road when for an unknown reason, the male operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle then left the roadway. Troopers said the motorcycle struck a pole and the man and a female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The man suffered critical injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.