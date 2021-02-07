Woman dead, man critically injured in Volusia County crash involving motorcycle, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near Volco Road and 35th Street at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the motorcycle was heading west on Volvo Road when for an unknown reason, the male operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle then left the roadway. Troopers said the motorcycle struck a pole and the man and a female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The man suffered critical injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.