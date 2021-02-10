How Gov. DeSantis is deciding which Florida counties need more COVID-19 vaccines

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the countrys biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis gave more insight Wednesday on how Florida is distributing vaccines and why some counties may get more vaccines than others week by week.

During a news briefing in Sarasota County read a list provided by the Florida Department of Health that shows the percentage of seniors populated in each county and the number vaccinated, using that percentage to show which counties need more shots.

“As more doses come in, we are getting it to the places that need it,” Governor DeSantis said Wednesday.

It was why he was in Sarasota County announcing nearly doubling their vaccine amounts since their vaccine percentage rate of seniors is at 25%. Compare that to Leon County leading the state with 61% of seniors being vaccinated there.

“By looking at the data, we are finding out what the needs are and the counties that are doing well, they didn’t need an 85% increase,” he said.

Looking at the new data from the Florida Department of Health, Seminole County is leading the way in Central Florida.

The numbers show, Seminole County has vaccinated 41% of its senior population. Orange County is not far behind, vaccinating 37% of their seniors, according to the report.

As for the counties on the lower end in Central Florida, Polk County has only vaccinated 23% of its senior population, Sumter County at 28% and Marion County at 27%.