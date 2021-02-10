Man accused of killing wife, children in Celebration due back in court

CELEBRATION, Fla. – A man accused of killing his wife and three young children inside their Celebration home last year is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.

The hearing will be the first since Anthony Todt found out he will no longer be facing the death penalty.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala decided not to seek the death penalty because of concerns about Todt’s mental health.

Todt’s hearing will likely explain what comes next in the case. A date for his murder trial still has not been set.

Deputies said Todt confessed to the slayings after his arrest, but he later pleaded not guilty, saying his wife gave the children Benadryl, stabbed them to death then took her own life.

Todt is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty for the deaths of his wife, three children and dog.

The current state attorney, Monique Worrell, said she will re-evaluate Todt’s case.

