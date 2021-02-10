Raccoon in Marion County tests positive for rabies

A raccoon peers out from his home in a hole in a tree in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Saturday, May. 15, 2010.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is issuing a rabies warning after a raccoon tested positive.

Health officials said the animal was found in the Zuber area and are asking residents to be aware.

FDOH-Marion County said people who live and work south of Northwest 69th Street, west of Northwest 38th Avenue, north of Northwest 45th Street and east of Northwest 57th Avenue should be particularly cautious.

The health department said an animal with rabies could infect other animals that have not been vaccinated yet, warning that pets like cats and dogs could be at risk.

FDOH-Marion advised people in the area to take the following precautions: