NASA to offer Mars rover landing coverage in Spanish for the first time

NASA will host its first-ever Spanish-language show for a planetary landing, marking another milestone for its Mars 2020 mission.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a lot of firsts when it comes to NASA’s Mars 2020 rover mission, including its first-ever Spanish-language show for a planetary landing.

As NASA’s Perseverance rover prepares to attempt the riskiest part of its mission, landing on the red planet, NASA will host “Junto perseveramos,” together we persevere.

The Spanish-language show will give viewers an overview of the Mars mission and introduce the role Hispanic NASA professionals have had in it. It’s slated to start at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, about an hour and a half before Perseverance is expected to land on Mars.

“I’m so proud of NASA’s efforts to better share the excitement of the Perseverance rover landing with the nearly half a billion Spanish speakers around the world,” Bhayva Lal, acting NASA chief of staff said in a news release. “The name of the show recognizes that perseverance and diversity are critical to NASA’s successful undertaking of ambitious missions.”

The show will be hosted by Perseverance engineer Diana Trujillo. She will also offer live English-to-Spanish translation and commentary during the rover’s entry, descent and landing on Mars. Trujillo worked on the rover’s robotic arm that will collect samples from the red planet.

“I used to clean houses and today I’m trying to find out if there’s life on another planet,” Trujillo said in a NASA video.

“Junto perseveramos” will have a prerecorded portion with interviews including Hispanic scientists, engineers and astronauts from across NASA. It will also feature a children’s segment. Students and prominent Hispanic figures from the entertainment industry, journalism and politics will also send messages of support.

