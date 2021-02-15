Orlando police seeking missing teen girl

The Orlando Police Department is looking for a teen girl who is refusing to return home, according to police.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Shaina Brunache, who was dropped off at her friend’s house and didn’t return home, police said.

Brunache’s mother has been in contact with her, but police said Brunache has refused to return home.

Police said that Brunache made comments to harm herself after learning her grandmother died and was last seen on Feb. 13 at the Fountains Apartments at 12400 International Drive.

Brunache could possibly be in the Kissimmee/St. Cloud area and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, police said.

She is described by police as 4 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.