Florida sexual predator accused of trafficking teenage girl

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator is facing charges once again, this time accused of taking explicit photos of a 17-year-old girl and posting them to an escort website in an attempt at human trafficking her, according to the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation.

Records show Jarmar Johnson was arrested in New York City recently during a court-ordered sex offender registration.

Agents said the investigation began in June 2020 when they received a tip about a teenage girl being posted on a commercial sex website who was believed to be living in hotel rooms with her mother.

When they interviewed the victim, agents said she told them that on May 29, 2020, she met Johnson in Orange County and he drove her to a hotel in Daytona Beach, took explicit photos of her and posted them to an escort website along with an ad that outlined prices for certain sex acts.

He also gave her a cellphone to communicate with potential clients, created an email address and Cash app account for her and took her to get her nails done, according to the report.

While in the hotel room, Johnson is accused of forcing the victim to perform a sexual act on him. The girl said she tried to push him away but she was too scared so she ultimately complied, records show.

Agents said after that, the victim convinced Johnson to drive her back to the Orlando area because her mother would be worried.

Records show that no one responded to the escort ad that day or the next day when Johnson reposted it.

Johnson is facing a charge of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity of a child.

“This is an ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone who has been victimized or exploited by Johnson or has information on his criminal activity is asked to contact the MBI,” a news release read.

