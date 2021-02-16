Massive winter storm delays vaccine deliveries to Florida, report says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A massive winter storm impacting a large portion of the United States and causing major travel issues delay shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Florida, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The newspaper reported Monday that Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said the state had been alerted about the delay.

It’s not known how many doses will be affected and when deliveries will resume.

The storm has sparked emergency declarations in Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas.

A Florida school district was even forced to close due to icy road conditions.