SUV stolen in Hillsborough County with 1-year-old girl inside, deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a stolen SUV they say was taken with a 1-year-old girl still inside the vehicle.

The theft and kidnapping was reported just before 3 p.m. Tuesday near the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2018 Volkswagen SUV with Florida license plate number WBR587.

Deputies said the girl inside the SUV is 1-year-old Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a rainbow on it, tan pants with rainbows and one sandal.

Deputies released a video of a potential person of interest who may have seen something to help the investigation.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Tinnley is asked to call 911.