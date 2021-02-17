Teenage rollerblader hit and killed in crosswalk in Ormond Beach

A 15-year-old rollerblader was hit and killed by a car in Ormond Beach after a 61-year-old driver failed to yield, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. tonight in the area of Ocean Shore Boulevard and Buttenheim Drive.

This is just east of Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park.

Troopers said a 61-year-old man was driving north in a 2000 Mercury Marquis on Ocean Shore Boulevard.

The 15-year-old girl was rollerblading in a marked crosswalk across Ocean Shore Boulevard, according to troopers.

FHP said the driver of the Mercury Marquis failed to yield to the girl crossing the street and hit her.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is under investigation.