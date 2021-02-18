Retired U.S. Sen. Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

1996 (San Diego) -- Longtime Kansas Sen. Bob Dole became the oldest man at 73 to be nominated for president at this convention.

Retired American politician Bob Dole announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Dole represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996.

The announcement was made on Twitter Thursday morning.

According to the status update, Dole will go for his first treatment on Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole said.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

According to health officials, more than 200,000 cases of lung cancer are diagnosed every year in the U.S.