1 dies after fire near Ormond Beach, deputies say

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday after a shed caught fire at a home near Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was living in the shed located at 136 Seville Street, deputies said.

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, with firefighters from Volusia County, Ormond Beach and Holly Hill extinguishing the flames.

The victim, who had been pulled from the doorway of the shed by a witness, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway, but the fire appears to have been an accident, according to deputies.