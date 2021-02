The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people dead.

According to OPD, the shooting happened overnight before 4 a.m.

Investigators said police responded to a bus stop in front of the Wendy’s in the 2200 block of East Colonial.

Once there, officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds, OPD said.

According to officers, the shooting briefly closed East Colonial Drive from Coy Drive to Hampton Avenue.

