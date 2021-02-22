5 rescued off Florida after 16 days at sea on man-made raft

Five men are rescued off Florida.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. – Five men were rescued Saturday off Florida after spending 16 days at sea on a small man-made raft, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the rescue took place about 2 miles southeast of Lake Worth Inlet. Lake Worth is located south of West Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast.

“The men stated they had been at sea for 16 days since leaving Cuba,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

No other details have been released.