Osceola deputies investigate shooting at AdventHealth Celebration

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting at AdventHealth Celebration, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the situation is under control.

“We have deputies on scene. It is an isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Video shows a section of the parking was taped off by investigators.

County officials said hospital crews were able to admit the shooting victim to the emergency room.

The victim was flown to another facility, according to county officials.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.