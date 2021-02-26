Seminole hosts mobile vaccine sites at mosque, Hindu temple

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Seminole County announced new mobile coronavirus vaccine sites that will help reach additional communities across the county.

Officials said the mobile unit will be vaccinating over 300 eligible seniors and healthcare workers at the Hindu Society of Central Florida Temple in Casselberry.

Another vaccine site in Sanford will open Saturday at Masjid Al Hayy Mosque on Myrtle Street. This will be the first vaccine site at a mosque in Florida, according to county officials.

“It is Seminole County’s goal to reach all different communities and faiths, with past and future sites being hosted at other locations, such as a Jewish Temple, Sikh Society, Latter-day Saints Meetinghouse, Methodist Church and Missionary Baptist Church,” officials added.

Dolly Patel brought her mother-in-law, Sadra, 83, to get vaccinated at the Hindu Society of Central Florida on Friday.

“I feel like this was a blessing. Service’s great. People great. Amazing staff very helpful and they took care of her very well,” Patel said.

Ad

“We rely heavily on faith-based organizations to assist us in this endeavor because we don’t have a large meeting house,” Allan Harris with Emergency Management said.

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County said 52% of seniors 65 and older have received the vaccine so far.

“We are very pleased with the direction that we are going but we have more work to do obviously right,” Donna Walsh with FDOH said.