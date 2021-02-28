Record budget, Big Tech regulation among big issues lawmakers will face during Florida’s legislative session

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are getting ready to descend on Tallahassee to debate policy, pass new laws and put together a state budget.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle lawmakers will face during the 60-day legislative session is the record $96.6 billion budget put forth by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to break down what to expect over the next two months.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, (D) District 47, also appeared on the program to explain what her legislative priorities are this year and whether she’s considering a run for governor in 2022.

Florida’s legislative session kicks off Tuesday, March 2.