‘Women United’ luncheon to motivate and inspire local female leaders

ORLANDO, Fla. – March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate the accomplishments of local women and to empower them to find even more success, the Heart of Florida United Way is hosting a luncheon Thursday as part of Women United.

Women United is a part of United Way that says it fights for the health, education and financial stability for all. Locally, they work to make positive changes and impacts in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

News 6 anchor Bridgett Ellison spoke with Women United Luncheon co-chair Annie Marie Howard about the event.

“It’s really united groups of women who really want to make a difference in the community,” said Howard. “There’s the power of it because it is national and other United Ways across the country with 77,000 strong. But really, it’s about other women coming together to help other women and families and children.”

This year, due to the pandemic, the Women United events are virtual.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we do everything, and this luncheon is really no different. And this is our 14th annual luncheon and we’re very excited about it this year. What we’re most excited is the speaker we’re bringing for our participants to hear,” said Howard. “This luncheon really is about celebrating women, bringing the power of women together to help other Central Floridians in their time of need.”

The luncheon will feature keynote Lisa Nichols, the founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc. Nichols is a struggling single mom turned millionaire entrepreneur and her goal is to inspire people to discover their own potential and reach personal and professional goals.

Ann Photography photo of Lisa Nichols (©annphotography 2018)

“Her story really resonates with women of United Way, and she was once part of that ALICE population. she was a single mom, she was struggling to make ends meet and she really turned herself around and turned herself into this amazing author and speaker and just amazing woman.,” said Howard. “And I’m so excited she’s coming to empower and engage with us.”

Tickets are still available for the events and start at $55. Click here to purchase or click here to learn more about Women United.