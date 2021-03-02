First female Chief Judge elected to Ninth Judicial Circuit

The Honorable Lisa T. Munyon will make history this summer as the first female Chief Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Chief Judge-Elect Munyon brings nearly two decades of experience within the circuit to her new post and currently presides over the Probate Division. She was first appointed to the circuit bench in 2003 and reelected in 2004, 2010 and 2016 without opposition.

“I am truly humbled by the support of my colleagues,” Chief Judge-Elect Munyon said. “It has been my great privilege to serve the people of this circuit and our judiciary for the last 18 years. This past year has been a challenge for our judges, staff, and the public. Our judges and staff, with the help of the clerks, sheriffs, and county administrators, have worked diligently to meet the challenges of the pandemic and to keep our courts open, safe, and accessible. I look forward to building upon this teamwork to move the circuit past the pandemic in my new role as Chief Judge. Together, the judges of this circuit will continue to serve our community well.”

According to a release from the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Chief Judge-Elect Munyon is a double Gator, receiving both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida.

Chief Judge-Elect Munyon has served in the Criminal Division, Domestic Relations Division, Civil Division, Business Court and Probate Division during her tenure. She has also chaired the Florida Courts Technology Commission (FCTC) that makes technology policy recommendations to the Supreme Court. While she was chairing, the Commission made court records available online while continuing to protect confidential information. The Commission also launched the Florida Courts E-Portal, according to the release.

She has also received various awards for her work, including the Orange County Bar Association’s James A. Glazebrook Memorial Bar Service Award, which is given to the jurist who is dedicated to professionalism and best demonstrates service to and support of the legal profession.

The Chief Judge is elected every two years by fellow judges. Chief Judge-Elect Munyon will assume her new role on July 1 and succeeds the Honorable Donald A. Myers, Jr.